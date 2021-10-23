Student found dead in river after going missing for 11 days

An error occurred. Please try again.

The body of a man from Glasgow who was missing for 11 days has been found in the River Clyde.

Timothy Chiwaula, 23, was last seen in Old Shettleston Road in the east end of the city on Monday October 11, at around 8.45pm.

Around 4am on Friday, 22 October, 2021, police were called after the body of a man was discovered in the water next to Glasgow Green. The deceased has been formally identified as Timothy Chiwaula (23) who had been reported missing from the Glasgow area. His family are aware. pic.twitter.com/oUHz1T48YY — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) October 23, 2021

A body was discovered at 4am on Friday 22 in the water next to Glasgow Green, and has been formally identified as the student, who attended the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

The search for Mr Chiwaula included a prolonged social media campaign, with friends sharing details online in hopes of finding him.

Police reported no suspicious circumstances regarding Mr Chiwaula’s death and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.