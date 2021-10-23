Firefighters called to reports of tenement blaze

An error occurred. Please try again.

Firefighters have been called to reports of a blaze in the west end of Glasgow.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines and a high reach appliance went to the scene on Byres Road when the alarm was raised at around 7.30pm on Saturday.

Firefighters could be seen in flats on the first to third floors of the tenement building where they appeared to be opening windows.

An ambulance was also at the scene of the incident, which was at the junction with Havelock Street.

There were no reports of any injuries.