Firefighters called to reports of tenement blaze By Press Association October 23 2021, 8.59pm Firefighters went to the scene in Glasgow (Daniel Harkins/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters have been called to reports of a blaze in the west end of Glasgow. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines and a high reach appliance went to the scene on Byres Road when the alarm was raised at around 7.30pm on Saturday. Firefighters could be seen in flats on the first to third floors of the tenement building where they appeared to be opening windows. An ambulance was also at the scene of the incident, which was at the junction with Havelock Street. There were no reports of any injuries. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Firefighters extinguish tenement blaze Police seal off Fife street amid reports of ‘suspicious package’ in Dunfermline Dundee industrial park fire ’caused by fracture in gas bottle’ Two vehicle blazes in Perth street spark police fire-raising appeal