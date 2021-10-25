Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Teenager dies and six-year-old in critical condition following crash

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 9.19am
A teenage girl has died following a collision on the M8 in Scotland (David Cheskin/PA)
A teenage girl has died following a collision on the M8 in Scotland (David Cheskin/PA)

A teenage girl has died and a boy, aged six, is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash on a motorway.

The collision happened on the M8 westbound, near to junction 4A, Whitburn, on Sunday October 17.

A brown Ford Focus and a black Volkswagen Golf were involved in the fatal crash.

The occupants of the Ford Focus – a man, a woman, and two children – were taken to hospital for treatment.

The 14-year-old girl died in hospital on Sunday, a week after the collision.

The six-year-old boy remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The road was closed for about five hours for investigations, which have been continuing since the crash.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes said: “Our thoughts are with the girl’s family at this incredibly distressing time. We continue to support them as we investigate how this crash happened.

“I’d ask any witnesses to the crash who are yet to come forward to do so at their earliest opportunity.”

Those with information about the crash have been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1158 of 17 October 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier