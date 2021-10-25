Woman sexually assaulted at Hamilton West train station

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted at a train station in South Lanarkshire.

The attack took place at around 12.10pm on Friday October 15 at Hamilton West station.

Officers said the woman was sexually assaulted by a man at the top of the stairs from platform two after she had got off a train.

The man is described as white, between 20 and 30 years old, of slim build, with dark hair and scars on his cheek and nose.

He was wearing a black hoody with a white top underneath and black trousers.

Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, or can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.