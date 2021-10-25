Pensioners taken to hospital after car crash in Edinburgh By Press Association October 25 2021, 5.23pm (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Three people are in hospital after a car crash in Edinburgh. A Nissan Juke and a Volvo V40 collided at around 4.15pm on Sunday on Seafield Road. An 85-year-old woman who was driving the Volvo and her 87-year-old male passenger were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Hospital staff said the man was in a critical condition, while the woman had serious injuries but was stable. The 32-year-old male driver of the Nissan is in the same hospital in a serious but stable condition. Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Two men charged with murder of ‘amazing father’ Teenager dies and six-year-old in critical condition following crash Queen spent night in hospital for ‘preliminary investigations’ after rest orders Woman taken to hospital after being cut free from vehicle following Fife crash