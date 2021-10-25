Pensioners taken to hospital after car crash in Edinburgh

An error occurred. Please try again.

Three people are in hospital after a car crash in Edinburgh.

A Nissan Juke and a Volvo V40 collided at around 4.15pm on Sunday on Seafield Road.

An 85-year-old woman who was driving the Volvo and her 87-year-old male passenger were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Hospital staff said the man was in a critical condition, while the woman had serious injuries but was stable.

The 32-year-old male driver of the Nissan is in the same hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101.