Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Plans to stop ScotRail strikes ‘not optimistic’, says transport minister

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 8.47am Updated: October 26 2021, 8.57am
Transport minister in Scotland Graeme Dey said “signs are not optimistic” in preventing railway strikes during Cop26 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Transport minister in Scotland Graeme Dey said “signs are not optimistic” in preventing railway strikes during Cop26 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s transport minister has said the “signs are not optimistic” in preventing ScotRail staff from going on strike during Cop26.

Glasgow is hosting the historic climate change summit in less than a week.

Up to 30,000 delegates and world leaders, including US president Joe Biden, are set to descend on the city for two weeks from October 31 to November 12.

But the country is also just days away from potential industrial action on Scotland’s railways due to an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

The RMT rail union, which represents ScotRail workers who are planning to strike, said the latest pay offer was “pitiful.”

Speaking about the potential strikes ahead on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Mr Dey said: “This is a situation that we have tried extremely hard to avoid.

“We find ourselves in a perplexing and deeply disappointing situation.”

The RMT said “a gun is being pointed at its head” after a Wednesday deadline was set for accepting a recent pay offer.

Mr Dey said with the country less than a week away from the climate change summit, the Scottish Government has had to focus on making alternate travel plans if the offer is not accepted by tomorrow.

Graeme Dey
Mr Dey described the current threat of railway strikes during Cop26 as a ‘perplexing’ and ‘deeply disappointing’ situation (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail)

Mr Dey added: “RMT keep moving the goal post.

“If there are strikes during Cop26 then we have to prepare for that.

“Not just to move delegates, but for the wider travelling public who will be disrupted by this.

“We have contingency plans ready and we have to pivot towards implementing those plans in detail, and the deadline tomorrow was simply set to allow everyone to know where we stand so that we can inform the delegates, the travelling public, what will be on offer in the way of services next week.”

In response, RMT Scotland organiser Mick Hogg said the union would be available “morning, noon and night” to resolve the disputes, but added that the comments of the transport minister were “absolutely nonsense”.

“The goalposts were never there to be moved in the first place – we have been stonewalled for the last 18 months,” he said.

“No talks have ever took place, albeit we’ve been in a dispute for the last eight months on a separate dispute over rest day working where no trains have been running on a Sunday.

“No talks have ever took place, then all of a sudden because of Cop26, there’s a rush to get around the table in order to find a resolution to the current disputes.”

Mr Hogg added: “We remain available morning, noon and night, anytime, anywhere, in order to get a settlement – that’s our position.”

He said the sticking point was that “efficiency savings”, which he claimed would lead to job losses, were conditions of the most recent offer.

Rail services in Scotland have been crippled for months by strike action, with few trains running on Sundays.

Three other unions have since settled their disputes with ScotRail.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]