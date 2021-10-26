Motorcyclist, 43, dies following collision with car

An error occurred. Please try again.

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in the north-east of Scotland.

Emergency services were called when an orange and white KTM motorcycle collided with a blue Toyota RAV4 car on the A93, near Banchory, Aberdeenshire, at about 2.55pm on Monday.

The incident happened between Drumoak and Peterculter, near the junction with an unclassified road for Drum Castle.

The 43-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Chris Smith of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any other information to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from that stretch of road shortly before 3pm on Monday afternoon.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2130 of October 25.”