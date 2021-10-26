Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Motorcyclist, 43, dies following collision with car

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 8.57am
A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the A93 in the north east of Scotland (David Cheskin/PA)
A motorcyclist has died following a crash in the north-east of Scotland.

Emergency services were called when an orange and white KTM motorcycle collided with a blue Toyota RAV4 car on the A93, near Banchory, Aberdeenshire, at about 2.55pm on Monday.

The incident happened between Drumoak and Peterculter, near the junction with an unclassified road for Drum Castle.

The 43-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Chris Smith of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any other information to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from that stretch of road shortly before 3pm on Monday afternoon.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2130 of October 25.”

