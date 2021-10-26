Flood risk as Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain for parts of the UK.

Forecasters predict heavy and persistent rain with between 25mm and 50mm of water likely at lower levels, and up to 90mm over high ground, which may cause localised flooding.

This warning applies in southern Scotland from midnight on Tuesday to 6am on Thursday.

The Met Office said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life and there might be some interruption to power supplies.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services and spray could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.”

⚠️ Yellow weather warnings issued ⚠️ Rain across NW England and Wales Thursday 0000 – Friday 2359 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ChpASmuO9u — Met Office (@metoffice) October 26, 2021

Yellow weather warnings have also been issued for Thursday and Friday when the storm is predicted to move into northern England and Wales.

Here the rainfall might be heavier with up to 60mm on lower ground and 160mm at higher elevations.

Into Saturday it will remain unsettled with spells of rain and showers, which will be heaviest and most persistent across the west.