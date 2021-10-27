Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man seriously injured as car and bus collide

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 9.11am
The incident occurred on the A8 in Edinburgh on Tuesday evening (PA)
A man is in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries following a collision involving a bus and a car.

The bus driver was also taken to hospital after the crash at about 6.50pm on Tuesday on the A8 Glasgow Road in Edinburgh.

A blue BMW 3 Series driving east was involved in a collision with a double-decker bus on the opposite side of the road just before the Maybury junction, near the Marriott Hotel.

Police said the 52-year-old man driving the BMW was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and is in a serious condition with potentially life-changing injuries.

The 44-year-old male bus driver was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

There were six passengers on board and one suffered minor injuries.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Inspector Roger Park, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “We’re appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision or has dashcam footage to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3048 of October 26.

