Weekly Covid-19 death toll falls, latest figures show

A total of 11,538 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

The latest data shows 130 fatalities which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week October 18-24, 11 fewer than the previous week.

Of the latest deaths, 20 were people aged under 65, 32 were aged 65-74 and 78 were 75 or older.

Fife was the council area with the highest number of deaths at 21, followed by North Lanarkshire with 15 and Glasgow with 14.

The majority – 108 – of the deaths registered between October 18-24 were in hospital, with 14 in care homes and eight at home or in non-institutional settings.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS statistical services director, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 130 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 11 fewer deaths than the previous week.”

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,314, which is 252, or 24%, more than the five-year average.”

In the past 24 hours, Scotland has recorded 27 coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,566 new cases, according to the latest Scottish Government data.

It means the death toll under this daily measure, of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, is 9,072.

The daily test positivity rate was 8.9%, down from 11.5% the previous day, latest figures published by the Scottish Government on Wednesday show.

There were 925 people in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up eight on the day before, with 57 people in intensive care, down two.

So far 4,311,339 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,899,153 have received their second dose.