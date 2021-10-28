Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Only attend A&E in an emergency, health board urges

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 10.26am
Ambulances queued at the entrance to a hospital (PA)
Ambulances queued at the entrance to a hospital (PA)

A health board is asking patients to think twice before heading to emergency departments as services are operating under “extreme pressure”.

NHS Ayrshire & Arran is urging people to consider whether the situation is really an emergency or whether their condition could be managed by other care services such as the GP, pharmacy or NHS24.

The health board said that a combination of staff absences, high volumes of frail and ill patients needing complex care, and delayed transfers are contributing to the problems.

Health boards across the country have struggled to deal with normal service on top of the pandemic, leading to NHS Lanarkshire moving to the highest available risk level – dubbed “Code Black” – last week, while NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde on Saturday urged patients only to attend A&E if an issue was “life-threatening”.

Professor Hazel Borland, NHS Ayrshire & Arran chief executive, said: “Our urgent and unscheduled care services in both University Hospitals Ayr and Crosshouse are under extreme pressure at this time.

“This is due to a combination of staff absence across the whole health and care system, high occupancy levels in our hospitals, delayed transfers of care and high volumes of frail and ill patients requiring complex care.

“This is resulting in pressures across the whole urgent care system and can ultimately mean longer waits for telephone consultations; longer waits for assessment or reviews within primary and community care; delays to assessment in the emergency departments and combined assessment units; delays to admission to wards; and delays to discharge.

“Our dedicated staff are working tirelessly to try and improve the situation under challenging conditions. We ask for your patience and support in these matters. We continue to triage patient presentations and will prioritise our patients based on clinical need.

“While most patients coming through our emergency departments are ill and need to be there, we know that some people who attend our emergency departments would receive more appropriate and quicker treatment elsewhere.”

People are being urged to stop, think, and ask ‘Is it an emergency?’ and to come straight to A&E only if it is one.

Professor Borland said: “That way we can ensure that our emergency departments are there for those who need it most – those with life-threatening emergencies and injuries.”

The health board said that anyone who comes to the emergency department but does not need its services will be redirected to a more appropriate service which may include their GP surgery at a different time, NHS24, pharmacy, emergency dental service, pregnancy services and sexual health services.

If it is not an emergency, people are advised to call NHS 24 on 111 where they will be assessed over the telephone and referred to the right healthcare professional.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier