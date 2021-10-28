Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Scottish shop worker vacancies ‘are at six-year high’

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 12.04am
The changing face of the high street. (Steve Parsons/PA)
Permanent shop worker vacancies in Scotland have escalated further over the past quarter, with one in six retail premises now lying empty, the director of the Scottish Retail Consortium has said.

David Lonsdale made the claim in the body’s quarter three retail report.

The figures show that in the third quarter of 2021, the Scottish vacancy rate increased to 16.4%, from 16.1% in Q2.

It was 2.4 percentage points higher than in the same point in 2020.

Shopping Centre vacancies decreased marginally to 21.4% from Q2’s 21.5% and on the high street, vacancies increased to 15.0% in Q3, from Q2’s 14.5%.

Retail parks fared slightly better and vacancies decreased to 13.4% in Q3 2021, down from 14.1% in Q2.

A graphic showing shop worker vacancies since 2016
A Scottish Retail Consortium graphic showing shop worker vacancies since 2016

Mr Lonsdale added: “The turmoil wrought by the pandemic and associated lockdowns and restrictions and the impact on shopping destinations is laid bare in these figures.

“This has been a singularly bruising period for many of Scotland’s retailers, and large swathes of the sector face an uncertain future.

“Retail can play a massive role in the economic recovery, however it needs continued support to do so.

“The Scottish Government has sensibly shelved a ban on shops opening to customers on New Year’s Day.

“These stark figures underline the urgency of the upcoming Scottish Budget taking swift steps to reignite consumer confidence and blunt next April’s full reinstatement of rates.”

Scottish Conservative shadow finance and economy secretary Liz Smith, said: “These figures show that the Scottish retail industry still has a long way to go to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

“Scotland’s shop vacancy rate is greater than the UK average, and our high streets and town centres are in danger of becoming wastelands unless more is done to boost our retail sector.

“The SNP Government’s full focus must now be on our economic recovery.

“The SNP must drop the threat of a divisive second independence referendum and take immediate steps to prioritise Scottish business and commerce.”

The situation is similar across the UK.

Lucy Stainton of the Local Data Company which produced the figures said: “Interestingly, Greater London remained flat and whilst it’s certainly a positive sign that vacancy rates are no longer on an upward trajectory, equally with many people still opting to work from home, London in particular hasn’t seen a surge in new openings just yet as footfall continues to be impacted by hybrid working.”

