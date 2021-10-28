Scottish shop worker vacancies ‘are at six-year high’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Permanent shop worker vacancies in Scotland have escalated further over the past quarter, with one in six retail premises now lying empty, the director of the Scottish Retail Consortium has said.

David Lonsdale made the claim in the body’s quarter three retail report.

The figures show that in the third quarter of 2021, the Scottish vacancy rate increased to 16.4%, from 16.1% in Q2.

It was 2.4 percentage points higher than in the same point in 2020.

Shopping Centre vacancies decreased marginally to 21.4% from Q2’s 21.5% and on the high street, vacancies increased to 15.0% in Q3, from Q2’s 14.5%.

Retail parks fared slightly better and vacancies decreased to 13.4% in Q3 2021, down from 14.1% in Q2.

A Scottish Retail Consortium graphic showing shop worker vacancies since 2016

Mr Lonsdale added: “The turmoil wrought by the pandemic and associated lockdowns and restrictions and the impact on shopping destinations is laid bare in these figures.

“This has been a singularly bruising period for many of Scotland’s retailers, and large swathes of the sector face an uncertain future.

“Retail can play a massive role in the economic recovery, however it needs continued support to do so.

“The Scottish Government has sensibly shelved a ban on shops opening to customers on New Year’s Day.

“These stark figures underline the urgency of the upcoming Scottish Budget taking swift steps to reignite consumer confidence and blunt next April’s full reinstatement of rates.”

Scottish Conservative shadow finance and economy secretary Liz Smith, said: “These figures show that the Scottish retail industry still has a long way to go to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

“Scotland’s shop vacancy rate is greater than the UK average, and our high streets and town centres are in danger of becoming wastelands unless more is done to boost our retail sector.

“The SNP Government’s full focus must now be on our economic recovery.

“The SNP must drop the threat of a divisive second independence referendum and take immediate steps to prioritise Scottish business and commerce.”

The situation is similar across the UK.

Lucy Stainton of the Local Data Company which produced the figures said: “Interestingly, Greater London remained flat and whilst it’s certainly a positive sign that vacancy rates are no longer on an upward trajectory, equally with many people still opting to work from home, London in particular hasn’t seen a surge in new openings just yet as footfall continues to be impacted by hybrid working.”