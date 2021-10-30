Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Flood warnings as southern Scotland braces for more heavy rainfall

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 11.25am Updated: October 30 2021, 1.21pm
Flooding in Peebles in the Scottish Borders where the River Tweed has burst its banks (Mark Davey/PA)
Flood warnings are in place for Scotland after several days of heavy downpours.

The extreme rainfall has caused major damage, with two bridges spanning the River Annan being washed away and firefighters being called to a rescue operation in Whitesands, Dumfries.

The Met Office yellow weather warning is in place until 12pm on Saturday.

Another alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for most of Sunday which will impact Grampian until 7pm and the south-west of Scotland until 6am on Monday.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has four flood warnings in place in Dumfries and Galloway and Tayside.

Eleven flood alerts have also been issued across the country.

Police in Dumfries and Galloway, which has been badly hit by the heavy downpours this week, have urged people not to park near the River Nith due to its rising level.

Officers said the river is due to flood the Whitesands area of the region on Saturday.

Dumfries and Galloway VOST, a group reporting major incidents in real time, said the East car park in Whitesands has closed as water levels continue to rise.

A spokesperson for the group urged residents in the area to remove their vehicles adding, “it’s estimated that the river will come out of the channel at 11am with the peak at 2pm”.

The heavy rain and floods in the last few days have hit travel across Scotland.

On Wednesday, Network Rail warned passengers about issues with cross-border train services, with some operators advising passengers not to travel due to the extreme weather conditions.

A major incident was declared in Hawick on Thursday amid fears up to 500 properties could be flooded.

Rail services on the line between Dumfries and Carlisle were also cancelled to allow safety checks on a viaduct near where the bridges were damaged.

The downpours on Saturday are likely to impact Dumfries and Galloway, the Borders and part of the Central Belt, including Glasgow, according to the Met Office.

Sunday’s alert is in place for south-west Scotland.

