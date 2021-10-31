Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 20, dies after being hit by taxi in Dumfries and Galloway

By Press Association
October 31 2021, 11.09am
Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash where a man died after being hit by a taxi (David Cheskin/PA)
A 20-year-old man has died after being hit by a private hire taxi in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police were called to reports of a crash on the A75 Gretna to Stranraer Road at Castle Kennedy, where a man was hit by a silver Skoda Superb hire taxi at 8.20pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 56-year-old male driver, his 18-year-old male passenger and 71-year-old female passenger were uninjured.

Road policing officers are appealing to witnesses for information about the crash.

The road was closed for about eight hours while enquiries were carried out.

Sergeant Bob McNay, from Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly lost his life and those directly affected by this incident.

“It is important that we establish exactly what happened here and, although we have spoken to a number of people, we are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information to come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage which captures the vehicle or the pedestrian to get in contact, as they may be able to assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3746 of Saturday October 30.

