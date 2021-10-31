Man, 20, dies after being hit by taxi in Dumfries and Galloway

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 20-year-old man has died after being hit by a private hire taxi in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police were called to reports of a crash on the A75 Gretna to Stranraer Road at Castle Kennedy, where a man was hit by a silver Skoda Superb hire taxi at 8.20pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 56-year-old male driver, his 18-year-old male passenger and 71-year-old female passenger were uninjured.

Road policing officers are appealing to witnesses for information about the crash.

The road was closed for about eight hours while enquiries were carried out.

Sergeant Bob McNay, from Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly lost his life and those directly affected by this incident.

“It is important that we establish exactly what happened here and, although we have spoken to a number of people, we are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information to come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage which captures the vehicle or the pedestrian to get in contact, as they may be able to assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3746 of Saturday October 30.