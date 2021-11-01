Firefighters tackle chip shop blaze By Press Association November 1 2021, 7.05am Firefighters are tackling the blaze (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More than 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a city chip shop. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six fire engines and a high reach appliance went to the scene in Southhouse Road, Edinburgh, when the alarm was raised at 2.37am on Monday. Around 32 firefighters were at the scene tackling what was described as a large-scale blaze. There were no reports of any casualties. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Firefighters extinguish chip shop blaze in Edinburgh Four people treated by paramedics as car bursts into flames in Fife crash Union says there was ‘unjustified reliance’ on firefighters during Grenfell blaze Two-car crash causes disruption in Perth city centre