Firefighters tackle chip shop blaze

More than 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a city chip shop.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six fire engines and a high reach appliance went to the scene in Southhouse Road, Edinburgh, when the alarm was raised at 2.37am on Monday.

Around 32 firefighters were at the scene tackling what was described as a large-scale blaze.

There were no reports of any casualties.