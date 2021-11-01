Firefighters extinguish chip shop blaze in Edinburgh

An error occurred. Please try again.

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a city chip shop.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six fire engines and a high-reach appliance went to the scene at Luigi’s in Southhouse Road, Edinburgh, when the alarm was raised at 2.37am on Monday.

At the height of the incident about 32 firefighters were involved in tackling what was described as a large-scale blaze.

The last appliance left the scene at 7.49am.

There were no reports of anybody being hurt.