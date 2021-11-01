Firefighters extinguish chip shop blaze in Edinburgh By Press Association November 1 2021, 2.47pm Firefighters have tackled a blaze at an Edinburgh chip shop (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a city chip shop. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six fire engines and a high-reach appliance went to the scene at Luigi’s in Southhouse Road, Edinburgh, when the alarm was raised at 2.37am on Monday. At the height of the incident about 32 firefighters were involved in tackling what was described as a large-scale blaze. The last appliance left the scene at 7.49am. There were no reports of anybody being hurt. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Firefighters tackle chip shop blaze Four people treated by paramedics as car bursts into flames in Fife crash Union says there was ‘unjustified reliance’ on firefighters during Grenfell blaze Two-car crash causes disruption in Perth city centre