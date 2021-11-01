Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Army training to begin as coronavirus vaccination support is increased

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 5.48pm
A member of the armed forces administers vaccinations at the Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility in Motherwell (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Armed forces are to begin training to vaccinate the public as they step up their coronavirus support for the NHS.

From Thursday more than 121 Army staff will be enlisted to support the vaccination programme.

They will work in 11 health boards until the beginning of December.

Staff from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force will be involved and begin training on Tuesday.

Some of those enlisted have previously been involved in earlier stages of the vaccination programme and in distributing PPE.

Brigadier Ben Wrench, Commander Joint Military Command Scotland, said: “I am proud that members of the Armed Forces are again displaying their ability to react, adapt, and use their training to support the civilian authorities in Scotland.

“The military’s continuing support to the fight against Covid-19 is a collaborative partnership built through the excellent relationship we have with the NHS and the other emergency services.”

More than 450 Armed Forces personnel are supporting four Military Aid to the Civil Authorities (MACA) tasks in Scotland.

They come under Operation Rescript, the Army’s support for the pandemic response.

The army are also supporting the Scottish Ambulance Service with non-emergency drivers, delivering testing through mobile units and supporting hospitals in NHS Lanarkshire and Borders.

