Firefighters tackle overnight blaze in car breaker yard

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 7.14am Updated: November 2 2021, 2.34pm
Fire crews have been tackling a blaze in Denny (Jane Barlow/PA)
More than 70 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a car breaker yard.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent 10 fire engines and seven support units to the scene in Winchester Avenue in Denny, near Falkirk, when the alarm was raised at 9.29pm on Monday.

They found a well-developed blaze in a building and worked through the night to bring it under control.

The last appliance left the scene just after 8am on Tuesday.

There were no reports of any casualties.

