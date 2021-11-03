Woman dies four days after Aberdeenshire crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

An 81-year-old woman has died four days after a collision involving a car and a van.

The crash happened on the A97 at the crossroad junction at Mill of Brydock, Alvah near Banff, Aberdeenshire at around around 9am on Friday.

Moira McLeod, 81, who was in a red Dacia Sandero, was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died at 1pm on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for information about the crash which also involved a white Peugeot Boxer van.

A woman has died following a road crash on the A97 in Aberdeenshire. Moira McLeod’s red Dacia Sandero collided with a white Peugeot Boxer van around 9am on Friday, 29 October, 2021 on the A97 crossroad junction at Mill of Brydock, Alvah near Banff.https://t.co/0oxUutAdQU pic.twitter.com/czpoYzccTN — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) November 3, 2021

Sergeant Chris Smith, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Moira’s family and friends at this difficult of time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we are keen to speak to anyone who was driving at, or near, the location who has not already been spoken to by an officer.

“Anyone who can help our enquiries can call 101, quoting Incident 734 of 29 October.”