News Scotland

Finding missing man ‘remains a priority’ eight years on, say police

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 7.22am
Allan Bryant has not been seen since November 2013 (Police Scotland/PA)
Allan Bryant has not been seen since November 2013 (Police Scotland/PA)

Police have said that finding a man who went missing after leaving a nightclub “remains a priority” on the anniversary of his disappearance eight years ago.

Allan Bryant, 23 at the time, was last pictured on CCTV in Caskieberran Road, Glenrothes, Fife, shortly after 2am on Sunday November 3 2013.

The previous evening he had walked with friends to an engagement party at Leslie Golf Club from his home in Ednam Drive.

He arrived at the golf club at about 9pm and left around midnight when he and the group travelled by minibus to Styx nightclub, arriving a short time later.

Mr Bryant left the club, which is around a mile from his home, at 2.02am and has not been seen or heard from since, despite extensive searches and public appeals by police and his family.

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “We know that every anniversary that passes is another blow for the Bryant family and my thoughts are very much with them today.

“Finding Allan remains a priority and I can assure the local community that all new information, no matter how small, will be fully assessed and acted upon as appropriate.

“Once again I urge anyone who has information which could relate to Allan’s disappearance to report this as soon as possible.”

Mr Bryant is described as white, 5ft 6in and of medium build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both arms.

When last seen, he was wearing a Voi T-shirt with three bands of colour – navy on the top, grey in the middle and white on the bottom – dark-coloured denim jeans and grey leather plimsolls.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 or email OperationToner@scotland.pnn.police.uk, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or call or text the charity Missing People on 116 000.

