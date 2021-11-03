Covid-linked deaths increased by 133 last week, figures show

An error occurred. Please try again.

A further 133 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, the latest data shows.

Figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) reveal 133 fatalities which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week October 25-31, two more than in the previous seven days.

The NRS statistics show that as of October 31, 11,672 Covid-linked deaths in total have been registered in Scotland.

In total, 30 out of 32 Scottish council areas had at least one death last week.

As at 31 October 2021, 11,672 COVID-related deaths registered. 133 registered in the latest week, 2 more than previous week. Deaths from all causes in Scotland in this week was 1,324 – 272, or 26%, more than the 5 year average. https://t.co/8J9Xjsc828 #NRSStats #COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/flpoZJfMA7 — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) November 3, 2021

Glasgow city had the highest number of deaths at 14, while North Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire saw 10 deaths each.

Pete Whitehouse, the NRS director of statistical services, said: “The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,324, which is 272, or 26%, more than the five-year average.”

Of the latest deaths, 22 were people aged under 65, 24 were aged 65-74 and 87 were 75 or older.

Sixty-nine of the deaths were male and 64 female, with 102 fatalities taking place in hospital, 21 in care homes, and 10 either at home or in a non-institutional setting.