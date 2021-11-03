Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Covid-linked deaths increased by 133 last week, figures show

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 2.18pm
Another 133 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus (PA)
Another 133 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus (PA)

A further 133 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, the latest data shows.

Figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) reveal 133 fatalities which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week October 25-31, two more than in the previous seven days.

The NRS statistics show that as of October 31, 11,672 Covid-linked deaths in total have been registered in Scotland.

In total, 30 out of 32 Scottish council areas had at least one death last week.

Glasgow city had the highest number of deaths at 14, while North Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire saw 10 deaths each.

Pete Whitehouse, the NRS director of statistical services, said: “The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,324, which is 272, or 26%, more than the five-year average.”

Of the latest deaths, 22 were people aged under 65, 24 were aged 65-74 and 87 were 75 or older.

Sixty-nine of the deaths were male and 64 female, with 102 fatalities taking place in hospital, 21 in care homes, and 10 either at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier