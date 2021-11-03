Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Female driver, 50, charged after woman and three children hit by car

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 4.27pm Updated: November 3 2021, 4.53pm
Police at the scene of the crash in Carluke in which a woman and three children were hit (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A female motorist has been charged in connection with a crash in which a woman and three children were hit by a car.

A vehicle hit the four pedestrians in Carluke, South Lanarkshire, on October 27, prompting a huge emergency service response.

Police closed James Street, at the junction with Kirkton Street, at about 3.10pm just after the crash and ambulance crews took the woman, in her 20s, and the three children, to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, for treatment.

Police Scotland would not give an update on their condition on Wednesday, but at the time of the crash it was reported that she and one of the children suffered “serious but not life-threatening injuries”.

A woman has been charged after four pedestrians were hit by a car (Andrew Milligan/PA)

On Wednesday a 50-year-old woman was charged in connection in connection with road traffic offences, a Police Scotland spokesman said, who added a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Just after the crash an employee at the Kirkton Inn on Kirkton Street said the road had been closed and several police and ambulance service vehicles were at the scene.

Officers at the scene were also seen picking up belongings from the scene, including a rucksack and clothes and the Scottish Ambulance Service said it had “dispatched 10 resources to the scene”.

