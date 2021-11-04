Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elderly monk jailed for ‘horrifying’ abuse of boys over two decades

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 1.34pm
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
A victim of a monk who was jailed for seven years after being found guilty of sexually abusing boys over two decades has said the sentence “couldn’t ever be long enough”.

Michael Murphy, who was also known as Brother Benedict or Brother Ben, carried out the assaults against 19 boys between 1961 and 1981.

On Wednesday he given seven years in prison following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh in September, the Crown Office said.

One victim of the now 88-year-old said: “I know he’s getting old now but what he did needs acknowledged and as far as I’m concerned the jail time he gets couldn’t ever be long enough – if he dies behind bars then so be it.”

The Catholic monk was convicted of 29 charges, including indecent assault and assault to severe injury and permanent impairment, which took place in residential schools in Stirlingshire and East Lothian.

Murphy regularly whipped boys and subjected them to painful and frightening electric shocks, the Crown Office said, and one child lost a finger after the monk told him to put his hand in a vice.

He was also convicted of lifting a boy by the ears and then kicking him in the face, causing his teeth to fall out. The Crown Office said Murphy also threw a billiard ball at the same child and struck him in the face with laces.

Murphy also grabbed a child by the neck and threw him against the wall.

The victim, who spoke after the sentencing but wished to remain anonymous, said Murphy would not look at him as he gave evidence, and this showed “just how weak he really is”.

He added: “Although he was already in jail I knew I still had to step forward because of me, I don’t think I’d ever be able to move on properly without expressing what happened.

“So if other people out there are still wondering what to do, then just start by speaking about it.

“It can help you today and help improve the wider care and justice systems tomorrow.”

Fraser Gibson, High Court procurator fiscal for sexual offences, urged anyone who had been the victim of similar offences to report them to police and seek support.

“Michael Murphy grossly abused his position of power to inflict a series of horrifying attacks on children in his care,” he said after the sentence.

“His crimes had a devastating impact on the lives of his victims, and I commend them for their bravery and composure throughout the prosecution process.

“He has been brought to justice thanks to their co-operation and complex work by police and specialist prosecutors.”

