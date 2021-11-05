Pedestrian hit by van dies

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has died after he was hit by a van in the early hours of the morning.

The crash happened on the A823 near junction two of the M90 at Rosyth, Fife, at around 1.30am on Friday.

Police said emergency services attended, however the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 59-year-old man driving the white Man box van was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who lost his life.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

“Although we have spoken to a number of people in relation to the incident, we are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also urge anyone with dashcam footage which captures the vehicle or the pedestrian to get in contact, as they may be able to assist our inquiries.”

The road was closed for around six hour hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0154 of November 5.