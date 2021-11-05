Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
High-profile lawyer Aamer Anwar found not guilty of professional misconduct

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 4.50pm
Aamer Anwer has been found not guilty of professional misconduct (Jane Barlow/PA)
One of Scotland’s most senior human rights lawyers has been found not guilty of professional misconduct.

Aamer Anwar appeared before the Scottish Solicitors’ Discipline Tribunal (SSDT) on Friday.

The high-profile lawyer has been at the centre of a four-year investigation following a complaint about his work.

SSDT, an independent body, decides if a solicitor has been guilty of professional misconduct.

The hearing found Mr Anwar not guilty.

In response to the finding, Mr Anwar said: “I’m grateful to the tribunal at the Law Society who four years after a complaint and following a robust investigation and hearing found me not guilty of professional misconduct today.

“As a lawyer I have always tried to fight for justice without fear or favour and will continue to do so.

“I also wish to thank Claire Mitchell QC and solicitor Johnston Clark of Blackadders for their tremendous representation.”

Mr Anwar had denied any allegations of misconduct since the complaint was made.

A former rector of Glasgow University, Mr Anwar has been involved in high-profile cases including representing the family of Abdelbaset Al-Megrahi, the man convicted of the Lockerbie bombing.

He was also instructed in the perjury trial of former Scottish Socialist leader Tommy Sheridan, and in the appeals over the so-called Ice Cream Wars.

