Three attacks on firefighters less than two hours into Bonfire Night

An error occurred. Please try again.

Three firefighters were attacked as Bonfire Night kicked off in Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) chief officer has said.

Posting a warning on social media, Martin Blunden said one of the firefighters required hospital treatment.

The location of the attacks and extent of the injuries were not confirmed.

According to SFRS safety regulations, it is illegal for the general public to set off fireworks before 6pm and after 11pm in Scotland.

Less than 2hrs in to Bonfire Night & 3 attacks so far with 1 of these requiring a visit to hospital. Please do not attack @fire_scot firefighters who are only doing their job. In fact, why attack any emergency service worker when we are here to protect you from harm? https://t.co/yGqVtyaEvx — Martin Blunden (@FireScot_Chief) November 5, 2021

Mr Blunden tweeted: “Less than two hours in to bonfire night and three attacks so far with one of these requiring a visit to hospital.

“Please do not attack Scottish Fire and Rescue Service firefighters who are only doing their job.

“In fact, why attack any emergency service worker when we are here to protect you from harm?”

Deputy assistant chief officer Alasdair Perry added: “Our aim is to keep people safe by responding to emergencies. It’s unacceptable that anyone would choose to hamper those efforts.”

“…the noise of fireworks can be a real source of fear and distress for animals, and, as a result, a source of stress for the guardians of those animals also." @onekindtweet Director @Bob_Elliot on #Bonfire displays.https://t.co/tKJEItLDly — OneKind (@onekindtweet) November 5, 2021

Animal welfare charity OneKind urged people not to host private firework displays this bonfire season due to serious animal welfare concerns.

The charity’s director Bob Elliot said: “As many people who share their homes with animals will know, the noise of fireworks can be a real source of fear and distress for animals, and, as a result, a source of stress for the guardians of those animals also.

“Firework displays on private properties are particularly stressful, as people in neighbouring houses are unlikely to be given enough notice to put preventative measures in place to try and reduce their animal’s distress.

“Farmed animals and wild animals are also sometimes forgotten about in the conversation regarding fireworks and animal welfare, yet they can suffer just as much as the animals we share our homes with.

“Wild animals, such as hedgehogs in particular, may even be burnt alive as they build their homes in bonfires.”