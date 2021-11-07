Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police hunt robber after ‘reprehensible’ attack on elderly man

By Press Association
November 7 2021, 7.38am
Police are hunting a robber who carried out a ‘reprehensible attack’ on an elderly man in his home (Joe Giddens/PA)
A thief who attacked an 82-year-old man in his home before stealing cash carried out a “reprehensible attack”, police have said.

The elderly man was assaulted after an unidentified male got into his home in Livingston, West Lothian, at about 6.45pm on Saturday November 6.

The robber assaulted the man in his home in Fells Rigg, before stealing a two-figure sum of cash from him.

The elderly man did not require hospital treatment after the incident, Police Scotland said.

DS John Bowerbank said: “This was a reprehensible attack on a man within his own home and we are working to identify the man responsible.”

The attacker, who is described as being white and in his late 20s, is around 5ft 10in and of medium build. He had untidy brown hair, was clean shaven, spoke in a local accent and was wearing a jacket and trousers.

DS Bowerbank added: “We would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or who recognises the man described to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.”

