Police hunt robber after ‘reprehensible’ attack on elderly man

An error occurred. Please try again.

A thief who attacked an 82-year-old man in his home before stealing cash carried out a “reprehensible attack”, police have said.

The elderly man was assaulted after an unidentified male got into his home in Livingston, West Lothian, at about 6.45pm on Saturday November 6.

The robber assaulted the man in his home in Fells Rigg, before stealing a two-figure sum of cash from him.

The elderly man did not require hospital treatment after the incident, Police Scotland said.

DS John Bowerbank said: “This was a reprehensible attack on a man within his own home and we are working to identify the man responsible.”

The attacker, who is described as being white and in his late 20s, is around 5ft 10in and of medium build. He had untidy brown hair, was clean shaven, spoke in a local accent and was wearing a jacket and trousers.

DS Bowerbank added: “We would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or who recognises the man described to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.”