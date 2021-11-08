Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Bike stolen from cyclist by armed man in train robbery

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 1.54pm
British Transport Police at Edinburgh Waverley (PA)
British Transport Police at Edinburgh Waverley (PA)

A cyclist was threatened with a weapon moments before his bike was snatched on board a train, police have said.

The victim was approached by a man and a woman on board the Glasgow to Lanark service before he was threatened by the male suspect ahead of his bike being taken.

The robbery happened as the train travelled between Bellshill and Carluke at around 4.30pm on Tuesday October 26.

Officers have described the suspect as being of slim build, around 6ft, and aged between 25 and 30.

He had dirty blond hair, short on the sides and curly on the top, and was wearing a black jumper.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to assist their inquiries.

“Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 3685 of 26/10/21.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

