Bike stolen from cyclist by armed man in train robbery

A cyclist was threatened with a weapon moments before his bike was snatched on board a train, police have said.

The victim was approached by a man and a woman on board the Glasgow to Lanark service before he was threatened by the male suspect ahead of his bike being taken.

The robbery happened as the train travelled between Bellshill and Carluke at around 4.30pm on Tuesday October 26.

Officers have described the suspect as being of slim build, around 6ft, and aged between 25 and 30.

He had dirty blond hair, short on the sides and curly on the top, and was wearing a black jumper.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to assist their inquiries.

“Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 3685 of 26/10/21.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”