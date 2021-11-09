Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Dutch animal feed firm agrees £100m methane busting Scottish deal

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 12.04am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon feeds a cow (Jane Barlow/PA)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon feeds a cow (Jane Barlow/PA)

A Dutch animal feed firm’s methane busting enzyme will be made in Scotland in a £100 million manufacturing deal.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will meet Geraldine Matchett, the co-CEO of Royal DSM, to announce the company’s investment of more than £100 million in Scotland, focused on reducing methane emissions from farming.

The investment, supported by Scottish Enterprise, will provide the first global manufacturing site for the company’s new feed additive Bovaer and boost Scotland’s economy at its Dalry plant in Ayrshire.

It will safeguard existing jobs and create between 100 and 150 new construction roles across two years.

According the Royal DSM’s website, the feed additive, researched and developed in the last 10 years, has the potential to reduce methane emissions from cattle, sheep and other ruminants by approximately 30%.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the First Minister said: “Methane reducing feed additives are a crucial part of the solutions that the agriculture sector needs to deploy towards achieving climate ambitions.

“This multimillion-pound investment will make Scotland the home of this innovative product and highlights that Scotland is leading the way in delivering a net zero future.

“I’m pleased to also welcome this boost to the Scottish economy, securing the Dalry site’s long-term future and safeguarding more than 300 existing jobs with an anticipated increase of job numbers of around 10%.

“Our vision for the future of agriculture in Scotland is a positive one, with a clear ambitious aim: to transform how we support farming and food production in Scotland to become a global leader in sustainable and regenerative agriculture.

“In October, the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and the Islands announced a National Test Programme, of funded measures, to assist in reducing agricultural emissions, with up to £51 million of investment over three years.

“We continue to work collaboratively with our agricultural industry, environmental bodies and renowned scientific partners to consider the complex issues around multi-faceted land use, and decisions that impact on them, while we identify the best way to ensure delivery of these outcomes in line with a Just Transition.”

The investment was welcomed by WWF Scotland, and spokesperson Sheila George said: “This is exciting news as innovative solutions like feed additives will be an important tool in the box to reduce methane emissions from livestock.

“It’s good to see Scotland increasingly become a hub for solutions such as this, which help ensure we can produce world class food, while reducing its climate impact.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier