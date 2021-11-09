Sixteen arrests after Cop26 protest

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sixteen people were arrested following a Cop26 climate protest on Monday evening.

Police Scotland said its Protest Removal Team was called in to safely remove protesters from outside The Engine Works in the Maryhill area of Glasgow.

The force said those arrested were issued with a recorded police warning and released.

During the incident on Monday evening, police tweeted that they “facilitated a peaceful protest” but that the protest removal team was removing protesters “to balance right to protest with public safety and rights of the wider community”.

The #COP26 protest at The Engine Works in Maryhill, Glasgow, has now ended. Sixteen people were arrested. pic.twitter.com/jiV6XA87Vr — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) November 9, 2021

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “All of the 16 arrested were issued with a recorded police warning and released.”

The protest was organised by Glasgow Calls Out Polluters (GCOP) alongside local and international allies.

In a Twitter post on Monday evening, GCOP wrote: “Swanky business dinner blockaded by activists demanding payment for climate loss and damages.”

Protesters held a sign saying: “No Fracked Gas, No Crude Oil, Stop Neocolonial Spoil” and some lay on the road alongside bicycles.