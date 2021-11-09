Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
V&A Dundee festival promotes sustainability

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 7.52pm
(Alan Richardson/PA)
(Alan Richardson/PA)

Sustainability experts at eastern Scotland’s V&A Dundee hope to help the UK’s 1.69 million-strong design community transform their practices.

About 150 designers and sustainability experts have gathered this week for the Design for Planet Festival.

With more than 4,000 others connecting online, the two-day event organised by the Design Council aims to galvanise and support the UK’s design community.

On Monday, Design Council partner and Urge Collective co-founder Sophie Thomas led a tour of Binn Ecopark at Glenfarg.

Claypotts Castle primary pupils display their placards to save the planet
Claypotts Castle Primary School pupils (Alan Richardson/Design Council)

There delegates saw state-of-the-art recycling and resource management facilities.

The tour was followed by a workshop highlighting how end-of-life waste materials can be reutilised in design projects, promoting greater sustainability and closing the loop of circular processes.

Among Tuesday’s speakers, Payal Arora – a digital anthropologist and author of Next Billion Users, said: “The planet is us. Designing for planet is also designing for us.

“Change can’t just come from bottom up but top down too to create a culture of sustainability.”

Meanwhile, primary pupils from Claypotts Castle school visited the Design for Planet Festival to share their messages and learn how design can play its part in addressing the climate emergency.

Organised by Design Council with V&A Dundee and partners, the children’s placards went on display in S.H.E.D., a pop-up arts venue and public space set up outside of V&A Dundee over the course of the festival.

S.H.E.D. is the first spin out company from the University of Derby.

Design for Planet Festival is part funded by The National Lottery Community Fund, V&A Dundee and Protolabs.

