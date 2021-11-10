Pair hunted after car used to break into shopping centre

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two men have used a stolen car to break into a shopping centre, leaving the vehicle behind when they fled empty handed.

The car, a silver Suzuki Celerio, was used to force entry into the main area of the Gyle in Edinburgh at around 2.50am on Wednesday.

The men tried to get into a business inside the centre but did not succeed and left in a second vehicle, described as a silver saloon type car.

Police said the first vehicle, which was left in the shopping centre, had been stolen from the Stevenston Road area of Edinburgh on Tuesday evening.

Detectives are appealing for information after a break-in at the Gyle Centre in Edinburgh. A car was used to force entry to main area of the shopping centre around 2.50am on Wed, 10 Nov before an attempt was made to access a business within. More: https://t.co/MvBtU9D41y pic.twitter.com/ZsA2CwyDCp — EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) November 10, 2021

Detective Inspector George Calder said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may be able to help us establish the movements of the two vehicles involved or identify the two men seen at the Gyle centre.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage which could help our investigation.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 0246 of November 10, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Both men involved are described as being of slim build and they were wearing dark clothing with hoods up and their faces covered.