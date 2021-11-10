Pedestrian killed in van collision identified

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man who died after he was hit by a van has been named by police.

The crash happened on the A823 near junction two of the M90 at Rosyth, Fife, at around 1.30am on Friday.

Emergency services attended however Alan Lauder, 55, from Rosyth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 59-year-old man driving the white Man box van was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Mr Lauder’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“I’d ask anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage of either the van or Mr Lauder before the collision happened, to provide any relevant information to officers at the earliest opportunity.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0154 of November 5.