Royal College of Midwives appoints new Scotland director

Scotland’s professional adviser for midwifery and perinatal care Jaki Lambert has been appointed as the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) new director for Scotland.

Ms Lambert, from Argyll and Bute, who takes up her post in February 2022, brings a broad wealth of experience from almost a quarter of a century as a midwife and has a master’s degree in public health.

Currently she is the professional adviser for midwifery and perinatal care in the Scottish Chief Nursing Office’s Directorate.

She has worked across many areas of midwifery including senior positions in education, research and management and latterly standing in for Scotland’s chief midwife.

Speaking about the appointment, Ms Lambert said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to this role, because I am driven by a belief in midwifery and the impact midwifery care has on lives.

“I am looking forward to representing the voice of midwives and maternity support workers across Scotland to promote midwives’ contribution to safe, high quality maternity care that is key to the future health of Scotland.

“I want to see midwifery develop with a clear career pathway, strengthened leadership and succession planning and a recognition of the role of the midwife in changing lives.

“I also want to take this opportunity to recognise the dedication of midwives, maternity support workers and their colleagues across Scotland who have continued throughout the pandemic to provide an essential service.”

Her work has also been international with experience of managing teams in South Africa and Zimbabwe on Department for International Development funded training programmes to improve maternal and new born outcomes.

Jon Skewes, executive director for external relations at the RCM, said: “Jaki’s appointment is a real coup for the RCM and for our members across the country.

“In her we have an outstanding midwife with a wealth of experience who has operated at the highest level.

“She has a deep knowledge of maternity and midwifery, and will be a real champion for midwives, maternity support workers professionally and as a trade union.

“She has had a key role in supporting and steering Scotland’s maternity services and staff through the pandemic, and she brings that incredible drive and determination to her role at the RCM.

“Her appointment is a feather in our cap, and I look forward to working with Jaki when she joins the RCM in the New Year.”