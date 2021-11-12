Body recovered from River Clyde in Glasgow

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police have recovered the body of a man from the River Clyde in Glasgow.

Officers were called to Clydebrae Street after a report of a person in the water.

The call was made at about 8.45am on Friday and the body was located and removed from the river.

Police said the death is being treated as unexplained pending further inquiries.

The man has been identified as George McAuley, 43, who had been reported missing on October 25 – and his family have been informed.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.