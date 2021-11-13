Woman dies after two-vehicle crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

A woman has died following a two-vehicle crash.

The collision, which involved a blue Volkswagen Golf and a yellow Audi A1, happened on the A941 New Elgin Road in Moray at around 1.50pm on Saturday.

Police said the 69-year-old woman driving the Volkswagen was taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin, where she died.

The driver of the Audi was not injured.

We are appealing for witnesses to a crash which took place on the A941 New Elgin Road, around 1.50pm today, involving a VW Golf and an Audi A1. The 69-year-old female driver of the Golf was taken to hospital, where she sadly died READ MORE: https://t.co/4dJQyA5kcG pic.twitter.com/8QbTujELeD — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) November 13, 2021

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which happened between Edgar Road and North Street on the A941.

Sergeant Steve Manson, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“At the time of the incident, the road was very busy and I am looking for anyone that may have seen either vehicle prior to the crash or may have dashcam footage, to the Police to come forward.”

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 2017 of November 13, 2021.