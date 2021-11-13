Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Woman dies after two-vehicle crash

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 8.11pm
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)

A woman has died following a two-vehicle crash.

The collision, which involved a blue Volkswagen Golf and a yellow Audi A1, happened on the A941 New Elgin Road in Moray at around 1.50pm on Saturday.

Police said the 69-year-old woman driving the Volkswagen was taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin, where she died.

The driver of the Audi was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which happened between Edgar Road and North Street on the A941.

Sergeant Steve Manson, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“At the time of the incident, the road was very busy and I am looking for anyone that may have seen either vehicle prior to the crash or may have dashcam footage, to the Police to come forward.”

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 2017 of November 13, 2021.

More from The Courier