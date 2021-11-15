Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Former football stars join city’s first ever dementia football festival

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 12.04am
A dementia football festival will take place in Glasgow (Jeff Holmes/PA)
A dementia football festival will take place in Glasgow (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Players from care homes will join former football stars at a city’s first ever dementia football festival.

More than 60 players from eight care homes and projects across Glasgow will take part in the event at Toryglen Regional Football Centre on Monday.

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown, ex-player Gordon Smith and former referee John Rowbotham are also among those attending the dementia football festival, which has been organised by Glasgow Life.

Research in recent years has discovered a link between football and dementia, with the Field study in 2019 finding that professional footballers were three-and-a-half times more likely to die of neurodegenerative disease than age-matched members of the general population.

Craig Brown
Craig Brown will take part in the event (Lynne Cameron/PA)

The festival comes as tributes are paid to Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld, whose death aged 83 was announced on Sunday, five months after his family said that he was suffering from dementia.

Those taking part in the festival will be able to try a circuit of activities including a special “Reminiscing” station supported by Football Memories Scotland, a “Touch” station where they can try out table football and beating the goalie, and the opportunity to take part in a game.

Mr Brown said: “You’ll struggle to find someone in Glasgow who hasn’t played football at some point in their life but, sadly, we tend to fall away from it as we get older or health issues take hold.

“We all know the benefits of keeping fit and health and, with more and more research coming out about how physical activity can benefit those with dementia, it’s brilliant to see Glasgow Life putting programmes like this into motion and really trying their best to help everyone who is affected by dementia – including the carers.”

The festival is being part-funded by an award from Life Changes Trust, a charity which invests in and supports the empowerment and inclusion of people living with dementia, and unpaid carers of those with dementia.

Glasgow Life has recently started a Walking Football programme for those suffering from dementia disorders, offering them the opportunity to play the game at a slower pace.

Councillor David McDonald, chair of Glasgow Life and depute leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “While our city is renowned for being an incredible host for major international sporting events, it’s days like today which really prove why we’re a top-class sporting city.

“Providing opportunities for everyone to play sport, regardless of their background or any impairments, is what Glasgow does best.

“Seeing the joy on the faces of participants and hearing first-hand about how our Dementia Walking Football programme provides social interaction and reduces feelings of isolation just goes to show that people really do make Glasgow.”

Arlene Crockett, director of evidence and influencing with the Life Changes Trust Dementia Programme, welcomed the festival.

She said: “Many people living with dementia stop taking part in activities that may have given them pleasure in the past, or which allowed them to mix with their peers.

“This project brings people together in a dementia friendly community, where they have opportunities to be part of something that is meaningful to them, and which focuses on what they can do rather than what they can’t.”

