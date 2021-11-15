Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Rail industry ordered to make speed restrictions clearer to drivers

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 12.56pm
The railway industry has been urged to improve methods of imposing speed restrictions (Danny Lawson/PA)
The railway industry has been urged to improve methods of imposing speed restrictions (Danny Lawson/PA)

The railway industry has been ordered to make speed restrictions clearer to drivers after six trains were found to exceed a reduced limit in Aberdeenshire.

A 40mph (64 km/h) “blanket” emergency speed restriction (BESR) had been imposed temporarily between Laurencekirk and Portlethen in Aberdeenshire on December 4 last year due to heavy rain and the risk of damaged terrain obstructing the line.

Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) found six trains travelled up to 100mph (161 km/h) on this day – the normal speed limit – despite the restriction being in place.

Simon French, chief inspector of rail accidents, said he was concerned at the number of speeding incidents on the railway and said the investigation showed the industry’s methods to alert drivers to restrictions were “ineffective”.

The report said lineside signage was not used for BESRs, and some drivers were unaware they were even in place.

A notice displayed where the drivers reported for duty was the only form of information about the temporary speed restriction, and it “did not convey information in a way that could be readily understood”, investigators said.

Train derailed at Stonehaven
A carriage is lifted by crane from the site of the Stonehaven rail crash in Aberdeenshire (Derek Ironside/Newsline Media/PA)

The railway line at the centre of the report is the same line that claimed the lives of three people when a 6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street train crashed into a landslide at Carmont, near Stonehaven, in August last year.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died in the crash.

RAIB said the railway industry “has more work to do” to establish an improved method for imposing speed restrictions.

Mr French said: “RAIB is concerned at the number of overspeeding incidents which occur at speed restrictions on the mainline network.

“Network Rail’s national daily report has recorded seven cases so far in 2021, up from five in the whole of 2020, and some of these involved speed limits being exceeded by over 80 miles per hour.

The chief inspector said the latest report, released on Monday, showed how important it was to convey information to train drivers about emergency speed restrictions “in a way that they can understand”, particularly in an area where there are no lineside signs to mark where restrictions begin and end.

“As we saw in an incident at Sandy in 2018, it is possible for a driver who has not been given advance notice of a speed restriction to take their train through it much faster than is safe,” he said.

“Since then, the tragic accident at Carmont in 2020 has resulted in the introduction of a new process which Network Rail uses to impose speed restrictions over areas affected by severe weather, such as heavy rain, which might cause the failure of earthworks.

“The railway industry has more work to do to establish a suitable method for the imposition of speed restrictions which are needed in response to extreme weather that has the potential to endanger infrastructure.

“In this case the industry’s processes were ineffective, and it is fortunate that the weather was not as bad as feared and that no accident occurred.”

A final report into the Stonehaven crash was expected this autumn, but reports say it will not be published until January 2022.

More from The Courier