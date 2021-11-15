Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police move to reassure Scottish public as terror threat level increased

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 9.47pm
Police activity in Rutland Avenue in Sefton Park (PA)
Police activity in Rutland Avenue in Sefton Park (PA)

A senior police officers has said there is “nothing to suggest there is any specific threat to Scotland” as the UK Government heightens the terror threat level.

The threat level was increased to severe on Monday, which means an attack is highly likely, after a man blew himself up outside a Liverpool hospital on Remembrance Sunday.

Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams moved to reassure people in the country that there was “nothing to suggest there is any specific threat to Scotland”.

Liverpool Women’s Hospital incident
Police Scotland have moved to reassure the public after an incident in Liverpool on Remembrance Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said the decision by Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, was made following two recent incidents declared as terrorism, the killing of Sir David Amess and the incident in Liverpool on Sunday.

“While the terrorist threat in the UK is diverse, volatile and complex, I would stress at this time there is nothing to suggest there is any specific threat to Scotland,” he said.

“I do want to take this opportunity to remind the public not to be alarmed, but to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Police Scotland.”

The threat level had been lowered to substantial in February, meaning an attack is likely, after being raised to severe in November last year.

The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre and MI5 are responsible for setting the international and domestic threat levels respectively, taking into account available intelligence, terrorist intentions and capability as well as potential timescales for attacks.

Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, was named as the suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside the Liverpool Woman’s Hospital at the weekend.

Counter Terrorism Police North West said they “strongly believe” Al Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday.

They previously said he was picked up in the Rutland Avenue area of the city and asked to be taken to the hospital.

As the car reached the hospital’s passenger drop-off point, it exploded.

Searches are under way at the Rutland Avenue address and a second address in Sutcliffe Street, which officers have said Al Swealmeen previously lived at.

Four men have been arrested under terrorism laws in the Kensington area of Liverpool – three aged 21, 26 and 29, who were held on Sunday, and a man aged 20 who was detained on Monday.

