Police move to reassure Scottish public as terror threat level increased

A senior police officers has said there is “nothing to suggest there is any specific threat to Scotland” as the UK Government heightens the terror threat level.

The threat level was increased to severe on Monday, which means an attack is highly likely, after a man blew himself up outside a Liverpool hospital on Remembrance Sunday.

Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams moved to reassure people in the country that there was “nothing to suggest there is any specific threat to Scotland”.

Police Scotland have moved to reassure the public after an incident in Liverpool on Remembrance Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said the decision by Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, was made following two recent incidents declared as terrorism, the killing of Sir David Amess and the incident in Liverpool on Sunday.

“While the terrorist threat in the UK is diverse, volatile and complex, I would stress at this time there is nothing to suggest there is any specific threat to Scotland,” he said.

“I do want to take this opportunity to remind the public not to be alarmed, but to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Police Scotland.”

The threat level had been lowered to substantial in February, meaning an attack is likely, after being raised to severe in November last year.

The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre and MI5 are responsible for setting the international and domestic threat levels respectively, taking into account available intelligence, terrorist intentions and capability as well as potential timescales for attacks.

Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, was named as the suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside the Liverpool Woman’s Hospital at the weekend.

Counter Terrorism Police North West said they “strongly believe” Al Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday.

They previously said he was picked up in the Rutland Avenue area of the city and asked to be taken to the hospital.

As the car reached the hospital’s passenger drop-off point, it exploded.

Searches are under way at the Rutland Avenue address and a second address in Sutcliffe Street, which officers have said Al Swealmeen previously lived at.

Four men have been arrested under terrorism laws in the Kensington area of Liverpool – three aged 21, 26 and 29, who were held on Sunday, and a man aged 20 who was detained on Monday.