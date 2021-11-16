Two men charged with murder after 36-year-old dies in hospital By Press Association November 16 2021, 5.24pm Police received a report that Christopher McCallum McGee had been injured on November 5 (Police Scotland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two men have been charged with murder after a man was found injured in a garden in South Lanarkshire. Christopher McCallum McGee was attacked on Friday November 5 and died the following Monday in hospital. Police had been called to a report of a man injured in the garden of a property in Hill Street, Hamilton. On Monday November 15 two men appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court in connection with the death of 36-year-old Mr McGee. William McMahon, 45, and David McMahon, 39, were charged with murder and made no plea. David McMahon, from Hamilton, also faces a weapons charge and a charge of assault and was remanded in custody. William McMahon, also from Hamilton, was released on bail. More from The Courier Man charged with murder after woman found dead Yvonne Barr: Tributes to ‘lovely’ Dundee woman after alleged Bonfire Night murder Friday court round-up — Helping the sheriff and benefit fraud Two men charged with murder of ‘amazing father’