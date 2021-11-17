Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rail services disrupted as firefighters tackle blaze near gas cylinders

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 11.14am Updated: November 17 2021, 11.48am
Firefighters are tackling a blaze in Oban (Jane Barlow/PA)
A railway line has been closed as firefighters tackle a blaze near a site which stores gas cylinders.

Firefighters were called to a building fire in Millpark Road, Oban, at 8.23am on Wednesday.

Two fire engines went to the scene in the Argyll and Bute town.

Rail services were disrupted as the line between Oban and Connel Ferry was closed “for safety reasons” due to gas cylinders in the vicinity.

ScotRail said that the 8.23am service from Glasgow Queen Street to Oban was terminating at Taynuilt, from where the 12.11 train from Oban to Queen Street would now start.

Network Rail Scotland tweeted: “We have a report of a lineside fire between Connel Ferry and Oban near a site which stores gas cylinders. Scottish Fire and Rescue are onsite.

“The line between Oban and Connel Ferry is closed for safety reasons.”

ScotRail said that it has arranged for customers to use their valid train tickets on the CityLink 976 bus service.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “Services between Oban and Glasgow are experiencing delays and alterations while the emergency services deal with a fire near the railway.

“To keep customers moving, we’ve arranged for valid train tickets to be accepted on selected bus services.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more can claim compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee. Just keep hold of your tickets and claim on our website or mobile app.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 8.23am on Wednesday, November 17, to reports of a fire in Millpark Road, Oban.

“Operations control mobilised two fire engines to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. Crews will remain in attendance until the area is made safe.”