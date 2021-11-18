Boots signed by footballers for charity recovered by police hunting stolen items

An error occurred. Please try again.

Football boots signed by Rangers players that were to be auctioned for charity have been recovered by police searching for a haul of stolen sporting memorabilia.

They were among £3,000 worth of memorabilia items and golf clubs taken when an Audi A6 was broken into in the Dowanhill area of Glasgow last month.

The items, which included a pair of goalkeeper gloves signed by Rangers player Allan McGregor, were due to be auctioned off and the proceeds donated to charity and the NHS.

Police said that following an anonymous report from a member of the public, a number of the stolen pieces were recovered on Thursday in Glasgow.

Two bespoke Rangers tops were stolen (Police Scotland/PA)

These included pairs of Adidas and Puma boots signed by Rangers players Jermain Defoe and Glen Kamara respectively, along with other items.

Officers are appealing for information about the theft, which happened at 11pm on Saturday October 2 and 1.15am on Sunday October 3.

Detective Sergeant Larry Dempsey, of the Greater Glasgow Community Investigation Unit, said: “Clearly the remaining items are still in circulation and we would again appeal for any information in relation to the original theft and the whereabouts of any outstanding items.

“These recovered items were to be auctioned with the aim of raising funds for the NHS and as such will be returned to the owner for that purpose.

“Anyone with further information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 3149 of 3 October. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The stolen items included two bespoke white Rangers football tops with a distinctive “THANK YOU” above the badge and a black and grey Callaway Chev 14+ golf bag containing golf clubs.