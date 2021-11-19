Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pedestrian seriously injured in car collision

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 10.29am
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)

A woman has suffered serious injuries in a car accident in North Lanarkshire.

The pedestrian was on Airdrie Road, near the junction with Park Lane, in Kilsyth when a red Ford Fiesta collided with her at around 6.20pm on Wednesday.

Police said emergency services attended and the 57-year-old woman was taken to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident.

Pc Andrew Alexander, of Lanarkshire Road Policing, said: “A woman has sustained serious injuries as a result of this collision and we are appealing for information to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The area would have been busy at the time with other road users and pedestrians and I would ask if you have any information that could assist with our inquiries that you get in contact with police.

“If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage of the area, I would ask that you come forward and speak to officers.”

The road was closed for around three-and-a-half hours following the collision.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 2801 of November 17.

