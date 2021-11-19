Pedestrian seriously injured in car collision

An error occurred. Please try again.

A woman has suffered serious injuries in a car accident in North Lanarkshire.

The pedestrian was on Airdrie Road, near the junction with Park Lane, in Kilsyth when a red Ford Fiesta collided with her at around 6.20pm on Wednesday.

Police said emergency services attended and the 57-year-old woman was taken to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident.

Pc Andrew Alexander, of Lanarkshire Road Policing, said: “A woman has sustained serious injuries as a result of this collision and we are appealing for information to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The area would have been busy at the time with other road users and pedestrians and I would ask if you have any information that could assist with our inquiries that you get in contact with police.

“If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage of the area, I would ask that you come forward and speak to officers.”

The road was closed for around three-and-a-half hours following the collision.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 2801 of November 17.