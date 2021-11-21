Teenager dies after crash involving two cars in Ayrshire

An error occurred. Please try again.

A teenager has died in hospital after a two car crash in Ayrshire, with Police Scotland now urging anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them.

Cameron Leith, from Ayr, was involved in a crash between the Vauxhall Vectra he was driving and a Ford Kuga at around 7.35am on Wednesday, at the B7045 junction with the B742 near Minishant in South Ayrshire.

The 19-year-old was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock, and then to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for further treatment.

Cameron Leith, who died after a crash in Ayrshire

He died in hospital on Thursday, and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, Police Scotland said on Sunday.

Officers have now urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them on 101.

Sgt Craig Beaver, of Ayrshire Road Policing, said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch with police.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or motorists with dashcam footage from around the time of the crash.

“Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 0429 of 17 November.”