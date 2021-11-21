Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Teenager dies after crash involving two cars in Ayrshire

By Press Association
November 21 2021, 1.39pm Updated: November 21 2021, 4.03pm
Police Scotland are urging anyone who witnessed the fatal accident to contact them (PA)
A teenager has died in hospital after a two car crash in Ayrshire, with Police Scotland now urging anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them.

Cameron Leith, from Ayr, was involved in a crash between the Vauxhall Vectra he was driving and a Ford Kuga at around 7.35am on Wednesday, at the B7045 junction with the B742 near Minishant in South Ayrshire.

The 19-year-old was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock, and then to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for further treatment.

Cameron Leith, who died after a crash in Ayrshire

He died in hospital on Thursday, and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, Police Scotland said on Sunday.

Officers have now urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them on 101.

Sgt Craig Beaver, of Ayrshire Road Policing, said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch with police.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or motorists with dashcam footage from around the time of the crash.

“Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 0429 of 17 November.”