Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

No new coronavirus deaths reported but cases rise by 2,677

By Press Association
November 21 2021, 2.51pm
A soldier from the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards collects Covid-19 tests from people at a mobile testing facility in Stirling (PA)
A soldier from the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards collects Covid-19 tests from people at a mobile testing facility in Stirling (PA)

Scotland has recorded 2,677 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours but no further deaths, according to the latest data.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 9,478.

The daily test positivity rate was 9.7%, up from 9.3% the previous day, figures published by the Scottish Government show.

Coronavirus – Fri Nov 27, 2020
A mass testing centre set up at the sports centre (Jane Barlow/PA)

There were 777 people in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 58 in intensive care.

So far, 4,338,322 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 3,937,949 have received a second dose, and 1,408,565 have received a third dose or booster.

On the death figure, the Scottish Government has noted that Register Officers are generally closed at the weekend which may not reflect the most recent numbers.

The Scottish Government is considering expanding its vaccine passport system to cover more hospitality venues, as well as cinemas and theatres.

The final decision on extending the need for vaccine certification will be announced on Tuesday.

An evidence paper published on Friday said expanding the scheme could increase vaccine uptake and reduce infections but there would be “some costs” for businesses.

But Scottish Conservative leader Douglass Ross said on Sunday there is “no evidence to suggest vaccine passports do anything to stop the spread of Covid-19”.

“Where’s the evidence that these vaccine passports actually work? Their (the Scottish government’s) own 70-page document can’t tell us and I think this is absolutely wrong to be putting this added pressure and burden onto businesses at such short notice,” Mr Ross said on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show.

More from The Courier