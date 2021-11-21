Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Police probe footage of chairs being thrown in brawl outside Glasgow pub

By Press Association
November 21 2021, 6.56pm
Police are appealing for information over the brawl outside the Glasgow bar (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are investigating a mass brawl outside a pub in Glasgow, with social media footage showing masked men and customers throwing chairs at each other.

Men wearing matching black hoodies with “bhoys” written on them were involved in the violent incident outside Oswald’s Bar on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were not aware of any serious injuries but the exterior of the pub on Oswald Street was damaged.

Detectives said a group of about 20 people caused the disturbance just before 3pm.

A video being circulated on social media shows the masked group of Celtic fans and the pub’s customers throwing chairs and other objects at each other, as someone hides inside a phone box to avoid being hit.

Detective inspector John Semple said: “We are aware of videos circulating online and we’re appealing for witnesses to help us identify those involved.

“Our inquiries have been ongoing since the incident happened and we are continuing to review CCTV footage.

“I would encourage anyone with information about this incident, who perhaps witnessed anything related to this shortly before or after the incident took place, to contact us.

“Mobile phone videos or dashcam footage can also be submitted to us.”

The Rangers-supporting pub posted a message on social media later on Sunday.

It said: “After yesterday’s incident, firstly we want to thank our brave regulars who defended the bar and stopped this escalating further.

“We also want to thank everyone for their messages of support I’m sure we speak for all bars in condemning this mindless behaviour and thankfully none of our staff or patrons were seriously hurt.

“The safety of all at Oswald’s is our upmost priority therefore appropriate measures have been put in place.”

