Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Police investigate ‘bus passengers fighting on motorway’

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 8.29am
Police are appealing for information about the disorder (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for information about the disorder (David Cheskin/PA)

Police are investigating after videos posted online appeared to show bus passengers fighting on a motorway.

Officers were called to a report of a disturbance on the M74 northbound between junctions 2 and 1A at Polmadie at around 3.20pm on Sunday November 21.

Police said there was no disturbance going on when officers arrived at the scene but they helped clear the road.

They are now investigating the incident, which happened near the turn off for Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow ahead of the Rangers versus Hibernian match.

Video footage posted online showed two coaches on the inside lane of the motorway with a group of people brawling next to them.

Detective Sergeant Darren Munogee at Cambuslang Police Station said: “Our enquiries are at a very early stage into the disorder on the motorway and we are working to establish more information on the circumstances and identify those involved.

“We are aware of the videos circulating online and we are urging anyone who was on the buses, or anyone driving on the carriageway at the time to contact us.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has footage of the disturbance as this will assist our investigation into this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police through 101 quoting reference number 2242 of November 21, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

More from The Courier