Police investigate ‘bus passengers fighting on motorway’

Police are investigating after videos posted online appeared to show bus passengers fighting on a motorway.

Officers were called to a report of a disturbance on the M74 northbound between junctions 2 and 1A at Polmadie at around 3.20pm on Sunday November 21.

Police said there was no disturbance going on when officers arrived at the scene but they helped clear the road.

They are now investigating the incident, which happened near the turn off for Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow ahead of the Rangers versus Hibernian match.

Detectives at Cambuslang are carrying out enquiries and appealing for the assistance of the public in connection with a disturbance on the M74 northbound between junctions 2 and 1A around 3.20pm on Sunday, 21 November.https://t.co/AmiL5WVqZK pic.twitter.com/WonPUMhx5Y — Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) November 23, 2021

Video footage posted online showed two coaches on the inside lane of the motorway with a group of people brawling next to them.

Detective Sergeant Darren Munogee at Cambuslang Police Station said: “Our enquiries are at a very early stage into the disorder on the motorway and we are working to establish more information on the circumstances and identify those involved.

“We are aware of the videos circulating online and we are urging anyone who was on the buses, or anyone driving on the carriageway at the time to contact us.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has footage of the disturbance as this will assist our investigation into this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police through 101 quoting reference number 2242 of November 21, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.