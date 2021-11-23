Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

‘Terrified’ cat dumped in wheelie bin escapes from bin lorry

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 10.25am
The cat had been placed inside a wheelie bin (Steve Parsons/PA)
The cat had been placed inside a wheelie bin (Steve Parsons/PA)

An investigation has been launched after a “terrified” cat was dumped in a wheelie bin and ended up in a rubbish truck.

Refuse collectors saw the frightened animal escaping from the lorry after they emptied the bin into the vehicle in The Orchard area of Tullibody, Clackmannanshire, on November 16.

The cat, described as “brown, fluffy and elderly”, has not been traced.

The Scottish SPCA said it looks as though someone deliberately placed the animal, which was in a white cat carrier, into the bin.

Scottish SPCA inspector Mairi Wright said: “We haven’t been able to locate the cat but I have requests in to view CCTV in the area. The cat is said to be brown, fluffy and elderly.

“The sanitisation workers emptied the bins as normal by 1pm and saw the terrified cat flee from the truck.

“It was reported the cat was inside a white cat carrier inside the bin. It looks like someone has deliberately placed the cat there and they couldn’t get out.

“This would have caused the cat great distress. Intentionally trying to cause harm to, or kill, an animal is a criminal offence and is punishable by law.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the charity’s confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

More from The Courier