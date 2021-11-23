Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Man, 72, seriously hurt in Fife road accident

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 10.40am
The road was closed for several hours, police said (Peter Byrne/PA)
A 72-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a car in Fife.

The incident, which happened at about 6.15pm on Monday at the junction of the A917 and the B942 just west of Pittenweem, resulted in the pedestrian being taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The occupants of the silver Ford Fiesta involved in the collision were uninjured and the road was closed for five hours during an accident investigation.

Sergeant Nicky Young, of the road policing unit in Glenrothes, said: “We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident.

“I would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either party involved in the collision before the incident or anybody who may have dashcam footage from the area on Monday evening.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2863 of November 22.”