Two men seriously injured after Army lorry overturns

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an Army lorry overturned at a roundabout.

Emergency services were called to a report of an accident at the Keir roundabout on the A9 near Dunblane at around 9.45am on Tuesday.

Police said the two men in the lorry, aged 33 and 21, were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The Army lorry had been travelling south on the A9 before the incident and subsequently came to rest on the roundabout.

are appealing for witnesses after a crash involving a military vehicle on the A9 near Dunblane. The incident happened at the Keir Roundabout around 9.45am on Tuesday, 23 November. More here: https://t.co/bFjwt9ubYW pic.twitter.com/aeGhEEK7So — Forth Valley Police (@ForthValPolice) November 23, 2021

The road was closed southbound while emergency services dealt with the incident. One lane has since reopened.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant John Lang of the Road Policing Unit in Stirling said: “We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident.

“We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle prior to the crash to come forward, if you haven’t already spoken to an officer.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0670 of November 23.

An Army spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident involving a military vehicle on the A9.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service said they were called to the scene after a military lorry overturned.

A spokesman said: “We dispatched two ambulance crews, a rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance, and two patients were transported by road to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.”

The fire service sent three appliances to the scene.